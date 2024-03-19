Below Deck’s Ben replaces Jared as Bosun after chaotic Season 11 firing

Captain Kerry Titheradge promoted Ben Willoughby to Bosun on Below Deck Season 11 after Jared Woodin was fired.

Jared Woodin had a rough time as a Bosun on Below Deck Season 11, and was missing his daughter while working on board.

After yelling at deckhand Kyle Stillie for not cleaning up his mess on the dock while drunk, Captain Kerry Titheradge called out his disruptive behavior.

Captain Kerry spoke to Kyle and stew Barbie Pascual who also witnessed the incident, and decided to fire Jared after hearing their takes on what happened.

Because the deck team was left without a Bosun, Captain Kerry asked lead deckhand Ben Willoughby to step into the position.

Bravo

Below Deck fans call Ben’s promotion to Bosun “predictable”

Below Deck fans reacted to Ben being promoted to Bosun on social media after watching the episode.

“Ben is our new bosun? Oh god another Gary situation incoming,” one fan wrote on X, comparing him to Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew member Gary King.

“Ben being promoted to bosun was super predictable from the season premiere. However, Jared’s arc for the first seven episodes was pretty unexpected,” another fan chimed in.

“So, instead of making Sunny Bosun or bringing in someone else with experience, Kerry decides to make Ben, who knows nothing about how to do the job like come on now!!!” a third fan added.

Although Below Deck fans might not agree with Captain Kerry’s decision to make Ben a Bosun, the deck crew already noticed he was doing a better job than Jared.

Captain Kerry saw that Ben was more confident when it came to docking the boat, and didn’t have to worry about him giving the wrong measurements.

There will be a new deckhand introduced on next week’s episode of Below Deck, and viewers will see if he shakes up the dynamic of the St. David.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.