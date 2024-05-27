Below Deck’s Ben addresses backlash ahead of Season 11 finale

As Below Deck’s eleventh season nears its end with only one episode to go, Bosun Ben Willoughby has offered fans insight into how he deals with backlash.

Below Deck Season 11 has seen various familiar cast members return to yachting with new drama, boatmances, and plenty more. One familiar face this season was Ben, who first joined the show in Season 10 and was promoted this time around following Jared Woodin’s firing in episode 7.

However, Ben hasn’t had the easiest time either, as fans have called out the Bosun on multiple occasions throughout the season. From his comments about getting involved in relationships to age-shaming his coworkers, Ben has found himself in a fair share of drama.

Now, taking to Instagram, Ben has offered insight into how he deals with backlash via a series of stories, sharing behind-the-scenes info on the show.

When asked by a fan how he “copes” with the backlash this season has brought about, Ben revealed that

“Ignorance is bliss.”

“There’s [no] point getting upset on how you are portrayed, as long as you know your truths,” Ben wrote, though he admitted he considered it a “shame” that certain “details get cut” from the show during editing.

As an example of what details he was referring to, Ben added, “I would put Xandi to [bed] every night out, nobody else would even bother with her once the booze took over… it’s these things we don’t see unfortunately, these are true character traits.”

Despite the backlash, Ben revealed in a separate story that he doesn’t have “any regrets” about his time on the show; “That’s who you are at that specific moment in time. Maybe course alterations perhaps in hindsight.”

Season 11 of Below Deck will conclude on May 27 with a 17 episode marking the finale. Titled “End of the Line,” it looks to be packed with some big moments as Ben goes head-to-head with Captain Kerry yet again. And this time, Kerry is promising to deliver “consequences” for “blatant Disrespect.”