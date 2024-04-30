Below Deck’s Barbie “shocked” fourth wall moment made it on the show

Barbie Pascual was shocked when the confessional scene where she talked about her father watching the show made it on Below Deck Season 11.

Stew Barbie Pascual was interested in pursuing a relationship with deckhand Kyle Stillie on Below Deck Season 11.

After she slept with him in Episode 12, she began to feel guilty in the following episode and was worried about her dad being disappointed in her while watching the show.

Barbie shared her thoughts about the fourth wall moment in an Instagram clip from Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier’s podcast, Dear Reality, You’re Effed!

Barbie explained that while watching previews for the April 29 episode, she said in one of her confessionals, “I don’t wanna do this because I know my dad is watching.”

Article continues after ad

“And like, they totally broke the fourth wall with me there. Which like, I don’t know if that’s happened, ’cause like, you never break the fourth wall of saying like, you’re on a show or you’re watching. And when I watched that preview, I was like shocked. I was like ‘Wow, you guys are really telling the truth.'”

Article continues after ad

Hannah told Barbie that this was normal on the show and that she experienced a similar situation before. The former Chief Stew confirmed that breaking the fourth wall is pivotal to the storyline since it doesn’t make sense without doing so.

Article continues after ad

Even though Barbie knew her dad would probably watch her on Below Deck anyway, she didn’t realize that the scene where she expressed her feelings would actually make the cut.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.