Arcane Season 2 has a “heartbreaking story” which rivals THAT Powder scene

Remember when Vi abandoned Powder and we were left sobbing like babies? Although it might not quite be as raw, Arcane Season 2 does have a “heartbreaking” equivalent, according to co-creator Alex Yee. Tissues at the ready!

The Arcane Season 1 scene is a major part of Jinx’s origin story. Before she was Jinx, she was Powder, Vi’s only remaining blood after Zaun’s failed uprising saw their mother killed.

Vander took them in, alongside their adoptive brothers, Mylo and Claggor. But in Episode 3, Powder’s makeshift monkey bomb inadvertently caused devastation, including the death of Vander.

Vi was so overcome with anger that she turned her back on Powder, who was left sobbing and screaming out for her sister to come back. Before Vi could save her, she was dragged away, leaving Silco to step in and turn Powder into Jinx.

It’s truly one of the most devastating moments in animated show history. So, when Dexerto caught up with Yee and co-creator Christian Linke, we took the opportunity to ask if there were any comparable scenes in the new chapter.

Before we get into it, be warned: there are spoilers ahead of Arcane Season 2 Part 1.

Although it might not quite match the raw emotion of Jinx’s origin story, Yee highlighted a conversation between Caitlyn and Vi, causing a rift in their relationship.

“The first thing that came to mind was Caitlyn and Vi,” he said. “In a lot of ways, it’s in this one episode, you have this coming together and this pledge that feels like, ‘Oh my God,’ such a release and such a long-awaited thing.

“But then also just this incredible sense of betrayal and this rift or this rupture between them that is just really heartbreaking to watch.”

You see, Arcane Season 2 picks up where we left off in the Season 1 finale, diving into the aftermath of Jinx’s attack on the Council, which left Caitlyn’s mother Cassandra dead.

Not only does Vi have to deal with the fact that her sister is the one who killed her lover’s mom, but she’s also facing up to the knowledge that Powder is gone for good.

In Episode 1, ‘Heavy is the Crown’, the pair embrace as Vi comforts Caitlyn, and it’s clear to see that they love each other. However, they’re divided by devastating circumstances.

Initially, they’re on the same side, with Vi saying, “You were right, Cait. Powder’s gone. I can make this right. If you get Jayce to fix the gauntlets, I can do this myself. No one else needs to get hurt.”

But after the death of Cassandra, Caitlyn’s motivations have changed. “No. No more rogue missions. No more reckless plans,” she replies.

“My mother was right. My arrogance led me to take on more than I could handle, and she paid the price. They’re sending all the Enforcers after Jinx. I’m going with them.”

Vi wants to help, with Caitlyn telling her she can… by joining them as an Enforcer. Given they are who killed her mom, Vi’s understandably shocked that she would even suggest this.

“Cait, I can’t wear this,” she says, but Caitlyn doubles down: “People are calling for blood. The Council won’t stop them. You can show that not all of Zaun supports Jinx. We can show them together.”

“I watched them kill my parents,” Vi says. “Do you have any idea how that feels?” Caitlyn points out that she does now that Cassandra has died, stating, “I thought you were on our side.”

“You didn’t think at all,” says Vi before walking away, leaving both of them feeling worse than ever.

What makes this moment all the more devastating is seeing how badly this impacts them both in the scenes that follow. Vi copes by drinking while Caitlyn leans into her anger.

As for Linke, he highlighted the moment Jinx says goodbye to Silco for good in Episode 2, as well as the moment Vi and Jinx fight in Episode 3.

“I think it’s hard to see Vi and Jinx fight and square off because it’s just siblings; how far will they go? How far can they go?” he added.

However, Linke admitted that it’s hard to top the Powder sequence. “The Season 1 Episode 3 scene is pretty hard to eclipse,” he said.

“I think we kind of just had a magical moment there on every level. But also Mia’s [Sinclair Jenness] performance – that kind of performance from someone this young is a rare experience.”

“I never felt bad about what I was doing because it felt like fiction, except for that moment, or at least up to that moment when I heard her deliver that performance,” added Yee.

The animators at Fortiche previously spoke about the pressure they faced after receiving the audio recording for this scene, alongside the memo: “Just before you listen, just know that when we recorded it, everybody cried in the studio.”

Arcane Season 2 Part 1 is streaming on Netflix now. Be sure to keep tabs on our release schedule guide so you know when the next batch of episodes drop. You can also check out the Season 2 soundtrack and our ranking of the most powerful Arcane characters.