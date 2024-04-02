Below Deck’s Barbie named “MVP” for dealing with difficult charter guests

Below Deck fans are calling stew Barbie Pascual the “MVP” for the way she handled the charter guests in Episode 9.

Barbie Pascual has been applauded for her work ethic and how well she handles difficult charter guests on Below Deck Season 11.

In last night’s episode, the stew received many difficult requests from The Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin, and had to be aware of the group’s dietary restrictions.

Barbie had to keep an eye on the charter guests by herself, while Fraser and second stew Xandi Oliver were setting up the beach activities.

Below Deck viewers were impressed by Barbie and shared their thoughts on X. “Barbie really is the MVP in how she ran around to get the entire yacht ready for the guests,” one fan wrote.

“And Fraser’s gonna feel like sh*t when he watches the playback and sees how much she did while they were at the beach doing yoga,” another fan agreed.

“Completely agree. She was a bit bratty at season start, but she has been trying to check herself, on top of busting her a**,” a different fan chimed in.

Although Barbie didn’t have the best start on Below Deck, fans believe that she’s really stepped up and worked hard to make sure the charter guests are happy.

Aside from dealing with Jill’s long list of demands, she also helped a charter guest get back to their room safely during a previous charter after they had been drinking too much.

Barbie will be involved in a lot more drama throughout the rest of the season, and viewers are wondering if she’ll get fired or stay on board in future episodes.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.