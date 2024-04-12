Below Deck’s Dylan pens heartfelt message to Season 11 co-star following backlash

Dylan Piérre De Villiers showed support for Barbie Pascual on social media after she clashed with Fraser Olender on Below Deck Season 11.

Barbie Pascual is having a difficult time working with Chief Stew Fraser Olender on Below Deck Season 11. He didn’t appreciate her negative attitude on the boat, which the stew admitted was wrong.

During the episode that aired on April 8, Barbie and Fraser’s feud came to a head when they tried to make amends during the crew’s day off, but they weren’t successful.

On Instagram, deckhand Dylan Piérre De Villiers supported Barbie by sharing a heartfelt post with photos and videos of them together.

“From the start of this season to now has been such a journey that people watching the show only get a glimpse of. Most things don’t always get portrayed in its true light but honestly through all the blood sweat and tears on the STD,” Dylan wrote.

The deckhand mentioned that he visited Barbie in her hometown of Miami, where she showed him around, and they even did a leg workout together. He also shared how “grateful” he was to meet someone like her on board.

Barbie responded to Dylan’s post in the comments and said, “Love you Dylan!! One in a million.”

Although the stew isn’t getting along with the interior team on Below Deck, Dylan and the other crew members like Ben Willoughby and Sunny Marquis have stood up for her and had her back.

It’s unclear whether Barbie gets fired from the show, and viewers will have to continue watching to see if she lasts through the rest of the charter season.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.