Below Deck’s Barbie explains why she felt guilty after Kyle hookup

Barbie Pascual explained why she unexpectedly stopped talking to Kyle Stillie after sleeping with him on Below Deck Season 11.

Stew Barbie Pascual and deckhand Kyle Stillie became close friends on Below Deck Season 11. The crew members decided to explore their connection further when they slept together in Episode 12.

In a clip from the upcoming Below Deck episode airing on May 6, Barbie had a conversation with Kyle and explained why she gave him the cold shoulder after they were intimate.

When Kyle visited Barbie in the laundry room and asked if she was alright, she said, “Not really.” The deckhand rubbed her back to comfort her, and she assured him that she was fine.

In her confessional, the stew talked about her conservative upbringing in Argentina and shared that her family is very modest, admitting that having sex with Kyle wasn’t a modest thing to do.

“I’m close to my family, I care. I respect my father. My father’s opinion matters highly,” Barbie added.

“But I’m an adult, and I like him. And he likes me. And there’s nothing bad about what I’m doing with Kyle. He’s a good guy. I don’t know.”

Although Barbie does have feelings for Kyle, she was worried about what her father would think of what she did when he watched the show.

Barbie will most likely discuss this issue at the Season 11 reunion so both her fellow crew members and the viewers know where she stands with Kyle.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.