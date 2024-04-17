Below Deck stars forced to cook for charter guests after Chef falls asleep

Barbie Pascual and Kyle Stillie made food for the charter guests while Chef Anthony Iracane was sleeping on Below Deck Season 11.

The St. David crew members are dealing with another group of difficult charter guests on Below Deck Season 11, including primaries who call themselves ‘King’ and ‘Queen.”

In a clip from the upcoming Below Deck episode airing on April 22, the guests asked stew Barbie Pascual and deckhand Kyle Stillie to cook for them after Chef Anthony Iracane went to sleep.

“We need some lobster and and grilled cheese,” the guest who refers to himself as ‘King’ asked Barbie during the late hours of the night.

“The chef is asleep, but I can try to make something, just not lobster,” Barbie told the guest, admitting to the group that she’s not a good chef.

The guests requested foods such as pizza and French fries, and the stew said she didn’t know how to cook French fries from scratch.

Barbie offered to bring the guests snacks and they were disappointed, but agreed to let her make them sandwiches.

“Very rude, that’s not cool. We’re here to serve you, but this is so extra. These charter guests are like batsh*t,” she complained in her confessional.

Barbie and Kyle went back into the kitchen to make BLT and panini sandwiches for the guests, and they were satisfied. Alls well that ends well.