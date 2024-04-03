Below Deck’s Barbie claims charter guest Jill Zarin was not “so bad”

Barbie Pascual hosted charter guest Jill Zarin on Below Deck Season 11, and admitted the RHONY alum wasn’t as bad as she seemed on TV.

Jill Zarin returned to Bravo as a charter guest on Below Deck Season 11, Episode 9, and the crew wasn’t prepared for how demanding she would be.

Since Chief Stew Fraser Olender and second stew Xandi Oliver were dealing with the other guests and housekeeping, Barbie Pascual was the main crew member tending to her needs.

While Jill may have seemed rude to Below Deck viewers, Barbie defended the RHONY star on her Instagram stories.

“You guys, I watched the show back and I don’t think that Jill was as bad as it looked. And, I just want to also say that there were so many other moments where she was super fun, and sweet, and nice,” Barbie explained.

Article continues after ad

“And, even though she was like really demanding, she wasn’t rude. And the things that she wanted are actually normal yacht requirements, and you know, I screwed up lunch, she was right,” the stew added.

Article continues after ad

“She just wanted nugget ice in her Diet Coke, like, that’s not a big deal. It’s not like she was asking for mixed drinks, it’s not like she was asking for a margarita all day, which I would’ve made her, with orange juice.”

Barbie also realized that while watching the episode back, she ran Jill’s name through the mud. She had been a fan of the RHONY housewife for years, and was excited to have her on board.

Article continues after ad

When Jill’s charter continues in next week’s episode, fans might have a different perspective after hearing what Barbie had to say.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.