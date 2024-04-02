Below Deck fans slam “irritating” charter guest for unreasonable demands

Bravo star Jill Zarin was a charter guest on Below Deck Season 11, and fans were bothered by her demands on the boat.

The St. David crew welcomed The Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin as a charter guest on Below Deck Season 11, Episode 9.

Even though Jill wasn’t the primary charter guest, she had a lot of demands such as needing a specific type of ice and requesting a toiletry kit in the bathroom.

Most Below Deck fans recognized her from Bravo’s Real Housewives of New York and complained about her behavior while she was on charter in a Reddit thread.

Article continues after ad

“I’ve traveled the world for work, and my employer has booked me in some high-end hotels. Never once have Tums been awaiting me in my room. I’m sure hotel staff would bring me certain OTC meds upon request, but I pack what I might need as it’s smarter AND easier than assuming they will have it on hand,” one fan wrote.

Article continues after ad

“Also, Jill’s ‘someone’s been scrambling’ comment when she was given the basket was just the most irritating and rude dig of all – like, you’re on a boat, where do you think they were going to get stuff from at no notice?” another fan chimed in.

Article continues after ad

“She constantly shows that she isn’t the sophisticated traveler/upper crust/society lady she tries to make people think she is. She was the same way on Real Housewives,” a third person added.

Since Bravo fans were familiar with Jill’s personality from RHONY, they weren’t surprised that she was demanding, but thought she took things too far with her requests.

The RHONY star’s charter is just getting started, and viewers will have to continue watching next week to see what curveballs she throws at the Below Deck crew next.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Article continues after ad