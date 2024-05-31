Below Deck crew member defends Barbie’s dramatic Season 11 exit

Ben Willoughby shared his reaction to Barbie Pascual’s unexpected exit on the Below Deck Season 11 finale.

Stew Barbie Pascual was involved in a lot of drama on Below Deck Season 11, but she managed to get through the whole season and stay until the last charter.

During the season finale on May 27, she got into a heated argument with fellow stew, Xandi Oliver, on the car ride back to the boat after the last crew night out.

Barbie had a meltdown, which caused her to pack her bags and exit the boat immediately. She also ended her relationship with Kyle before walking away from the St. David because she was fed up with his behavior.

As a witness of Barbie’s exit, Bosun Ben Willoughby weighed in on the situation in an Instagram story Q&A on May 30.

“Do you think Barbie bailed on purpose so she did not have to take Kyle home to her parents?” one fan asked.

“To her credit, she did try to change into a new environment,” Ben responded. “End of the day, she was bound to explode, she’s not a full time live aboard yachtie, she’s never worked with a crew like this. Everyone has a breaking point.”

Because the Bosun has more experience in the yachting industry than Barbie does, he was able to give his followers insight about why she may have struggled to adjust to life on the St. David.

She feuded with Chief Stew Fraser Olender, and was worried about starting a boatmance with Kyle because of she didn’t want to disappoint her family.

Although Barbie stuck it out for the entire charter season and didn’t quit, Ben’s explanation allows viewers to understand why she behaved a certain way on the show.

It’s unlikely that fans will see her on Below Deck again after watching her leave the boat at the last minute.