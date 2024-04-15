EntertainmentReality TV

Below Deck's Captain Kerry admits Barbie was a "hard worker" amid crew drama

Erica Handel
Captain Kerry and Barbie Below Deck Season 11Bravo

Captain Kerry Titheradge had Barbie Pascual’s back in a social media post from his adventures on Below Deck Season 11.

Captain Kerry Titheradge witnessed a lot of drama on Below Deck Season 11, and was responsible for settling issues between the crew members.

Chief Stew Fraser Olender complained about stew Barbie Pascual, and wanted her fired because of her attitude. However, the captain convinced Fraser to give her another chance.

On Instagram, Captain Kerry shared a video from the crew’s day off where they went rafting and captioned the post, “What a way to cool off!! Than rafting down a lazy river in Grenada!!!”

“You are an amazing captain and you seem to get along with your team. Please don’t get rid of Barbie she is a hard worker,” a Below Deck fan commented. Captain Kerry agreed and replied, “She is a hard worker, that I see.”

Barbie also commented on the post and wrote, “This was the best day ever.” The Below Deck stars went back and forth in the comments, revealing an inside joke that could relate to a moment from that day.

Since Barbie is on good terms with Captain Kerry, Fraser’s second attempt to fire her in future episodes was probably rejected. If Barbie leaves the St. David, she likely quit on her own terms.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Erica Handel

Erica Handel is a Reality TV Writer at Dexerto. Her favorite reality shows are Below Deck, The Kardashians, Vanderpump Rules, Dancing with the Stars, and the Real Housewives franchise. She attended BravoCon and a taping of Watch What Happens Live and has even met a few Bravo stars in person. You can contact Erica at: erica.handel@dexerto.com

