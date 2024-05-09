Below Deck’s Barbie shockingly introduces Season 11 crew member to her mom

Barbie Pascual allowed Kyle Stillie to talk to her mom on the phone after worrying about her family judging her for hooking up with him on Below Deck Season 11.

Stew Barbie Pascual slept with deckhand Kyle Stillie on Below Deck Season 11, Episode 12, but she felt guilty because she was afraid that her father would be disappointed in her.

Barbie began to pull away from Kyle and avoided talking to him after they hooked up. She eventually apologized to him and explained that her family’s opinion of her was important.

In a clip from the upcoming episode of Below Deck airing on May 13, Barbie spoke to her mom on the phone about the connection she’s forming with Kyle on the St. David.

“In all the chaos, one of the guys here, he’s totally nothing to do with who I am or who I would go out with. I created a real relationship with the guy,” Barbie explained.

While she was on the phone, Kyle came over and introduced himself on speaker. “This is the guy I’m telling you about mom,” the stew said.

Barbie’s mom asked how Kyle was doing on the boat, and he responded that he was tired and hungover from the charter season.

She encouraged him by mentioning that the season is almost over, and Kyle admitted that it felt long in the beginning, but has flown by.

After Kyle walked away, Barbie’s mom complimented him by saying he was “lovely” and had a beautiful accent.

Since Barbie has gotten approval from her mom, she might not feel as guilty about her hookup with Kyle anymore.

However, Kyle and Barbie currently aren’t on good terms because they unfollowed each other on Instagram. The details of how they got to this point could be revealed at the Below Deck Season 11 reunion.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.