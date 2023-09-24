Below Deck star Gary King removed from BravoCon lineup after misconduct allegation

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s most controversial crew member, Gary King was just booted from BravoCon 2023 after an intense accusation.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary King has not had the greatest time in the spotlight. It all started getting worse during Season 4. Not only did he try to pin the other crew members against each other, but he was involved in a very toxic love triangle with Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher and Engineer Colin Macrae.

After all of his on-screen actions, almost every single viewer seemed to be fed up with Gary. But that wasn’t the end of the story.

In August 2023, he was accused of sexual misconduct by a makeup artist for the show. While Bravo has not made an official statement about the allegation, they might have just chosen a side.

Instagram: @king_gk

Is Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary going to BravoCon 2023?

November marks the annual BravoCon, which will take place in Las Vegas. This is a must-attend event for all of Bravo’s biggest reality TV stars to speak to their loyal fanbases.

When the 2023 lineup of celebrities was announced, Gary was a part of the list. However, the Below Deck Reddit thread was quick to share on September 23 that the list has been since updated and he no longer appears on it.

One fan wrote, “Ohh interesting I checked like 2 days ago and he was still there.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Now can we remove him from the franchise? I used to enjoy Gary but he has gotten seriously toxic since season 4.”

Now, it might be a scheduling issue that could have caused Gary to back out of the event.

Yet, since Bravo was quick to fire two Below Deck Down Under stars for sexual misconduct, they could be taking the allegation against him seriously. Either way, fans seem to be glad he’s no longer going to be making an appearance.

