Below Deck’s Gary King responds to sexual misconduct allegations

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary King is under fire for a sexual misconduct claim from Below Deck staff, allegations he has since responded to.

A staff member on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 recently shared a misconduct claim against First Mate Gary King.

The victim, makeup artist for the show Samantha Suarez, accused Gary of allegedly forcing himself upon her while he was drunk.

With the reality TV star already not being a fan-favorite among viewers, this claim has the potential to get him booted from the show. A crew member being ejected from their crew isn’t exactly something new for the Below Deck series. What’s more, Gary has responded to these allegations.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Did Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary respond to the assault claim?

After the misconduct went public, Gary responded to Samantha’s claims in now-deleted comments on social media. Even though he deleted them, US Weekly still reported on the messages.

He wrote, “It’s so weird, it’s also so far from the truth. She always wanted a platform and unfortunately I’m the unlucky target. I’m not going to let some lying girl get to me… read that article fully, multiple times, and this happened to her on multiple seasons … seems odd.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Because he retracted all of his statements, Gary’s comment wasn’t received very well by the public.

Article continues after ad

The outlet has also shared the statement that Bravo gave in response to the misconduct allegation.

“With regard to the incident reported by Ms. Suarez involving Mr. King, the case was investigated and reviewed as soon as it was submitted, and production acted accordingly based on the results,” US Weekly shared.

None of the other cast mates from Season 4 have shared their reactions to Gary’s situation.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.