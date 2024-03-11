Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy reveals she still speaks to ex Gary King

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher confirmed on Instagtam that she keeps in touch with her former fling, Gary King.

Daisy Kelliher has been a Chief Stew on Below Deck Sailing Yacht for three seasons so far, and is a fan-favorite on the show.

Last season, she was in the middle of a love triangle on the Parsifal III between First Mate Gary King and Chief Engineer Colin Macrae.

In the end, Daisy decided not to choose either of the men and even had a brief feud with Colin, but the Below Deck stars made up at BravoCon 2023.

Article continues after ad

Daisy and Gary will likely return for BDSY Season 5, but it hasn’t been confirmed if Colin is also coming back to the show.

Bravo Daisy Kelliher keeps in touch with BDSY crew members.

Daisy lives far from other BDSY crew members

In a recent Instagram Q&A, Daisy revealed if she still talks to any of her fellow crew members from Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

“For sure, I still interact with lots of people. Lucy, Alli, Danny, Gary, you know, everyone. But like, we do live very different lives. Some of them have babies, fiances, careers, new houses,” Daisy responded.

Article continues after ad

“No one from Below Deck Sailing Yacht lives in London and few very live in the UK. We all have our own lives, we’ve all worked with each other for a very brief time over the years,” the Chief Stew added.

Article continues after ad

“We’re probably not as close as everyone thinks we are. Not any negativity, that’s just the way it is.”

Instagram: daisykelliher87 Daisy Kelliher answers questions on Instagram.

It’s understandable why Daisy might not see other Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew members as often since she lives in a different country.

However, fans may be shocked to find out that she still speaks to her ex Gary after he was accused of sexual misconduct with a makeup artist from the show.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht circle is small, and the yachties are still making an effort to contact each other, even when they’re no longer on the show.