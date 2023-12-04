Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans disgusted after Gary King hints at Season 5 return

Despite the allegations against him, Gary King just teased his return for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5.

The Below Deck fanbase already wasn’t a fan of First Mate Gary King after all of the chaos he caused in Season 4 of Sailing Yacht.

But now, fans have completely cut ties with him after the reality TV star was accused of sexual misconduct by a makeup artist who worked on the series. Following the allegations, he was removed from the 2023 BravoCon lineup.

In the past, Bravo has fired celebrities who have allegedly committed some sort of wrongdoing, whether that means on-screen like the double-firings in Below Deck Down Under Season 2, or when Peter Hunziker was let go for a racist social media post.

Yet, it doesn’t seem like the same treatment is going to be given to Gary.

Is Gary King in Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5?

It was announced during 2023 BravoCon that Sailing Yacht has been renewed for Season 5.

Assuming that Gary was not allowed to come back to the show, a fan commented under one of his Instagram posts with a reassuring message.

“There’s life after Below Deck for you, the same vibe but undercover, and it’s all good,” was their message.

Surprisingly, Gary’s response seemed to reveal that he is set to be a part of the fifth season. He replied, “I hope so, will have to see but will definitely be trying to stay on people’s screens”.

Viewers instantly took to Reddit to share their disapproval of his comeback.

One fan wrote, “Well duh they can’t scrub a main character off an already filmed season. Bravo is just hoping we all forget.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Gary is such a pig. I’ll be watching with disgust.”

To stay updated on Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.