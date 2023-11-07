Below Deck star Colin Macrae defends co-star Gary King’s cryptic post

On the heels of a sexual misconduct claim and a weird Instagram photo, Below Deck’s Colin is standing by his co-star Gary King.

Back in August 2022, it was reported that Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King was at the forefront of an allegation.

Specifically, he was being accused of sexual misconduct towards one of the makeup artists on the show.

Not long after this claim hit the media, he was secretly removed from the BravoCon 2023 lineup. In response, Gary posted a pretty questionable IG post.

Most of his co-stars ended up attending the event, including his former romantic partner Daisy Kelliher and his friend Colin Macrae.

Despite the fact that Colin, Daisy, and Gary were entangled in a love triangle throughout Season 4, Colin has publicly shown that he is on his side.

Did Below Deck’s Colin support Gary at BravoCon 2023?

During BravoCon 2023 on November 3, Colin was asked by Decider to respond to Gary’s weird social media post.

He said, “I feel like Gary’s obviously feeling pretty bummed that he can’t be here. That must be pretty hard to have that happen. I think people are looking into [the post] a lot more than probably he’s thinking about it.”

The reality TV star also specifically addressed the sexual assault claim against Gary during the three-day event.

Colin said, “I don’t think anyone can really comment on it unless they were there. There were two people in that room, and they were the only people that know what went down. So, yeah, I feel for him.”

Since Sailing Yacht was renewed for Season 5, only time will tell if Gary is allowed to rejoin the crew.

To stay updated on Below Deck Sailing Yacht and upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.