Below Deck’s Gary King blamed for Sailing Yacht Season 5 delay

Erica Handel
Below Deck Mediterranean is airing another season before Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 begins, and Gary King might be the reason for the delay.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 is returning on June 3, and fans wondered why the spinoff was coming back so soon after it just aired before Below Deck Season 11.

It was speculated that Below Deck Sailing Yacht would be the next show to air in the franchise, but crew member Gary King may be the reason why Season 5 is delayed, according to Reddit.

Gary was accused of misconduct during Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 when a makeup artist from the show named Samantha Suarez revealed that he made inappropriate moves on her in a hotel room.

Because of Gary’s controversial actions, it’s possible that the season either won’t air at all, or production needed more time to edit him out of the scenes.

Although there have been hints that the crew filmed another season on social media, there’s been no word about official casting for Season 5 or a confirmed premiere date.

There also seems to be a shift in the Below Deck franchise, since Aesha Scott returned to Below Deck Mediterranean as a Chief Stew after appearing on Below Deck Down Under for two seasons.

Below Deck usually rotates spinoffs when it airs, so one of the shows is always on Bravo. The exception is Below Deck Down Under, which only streamed on Peacock before migrating to the network for Season 2.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 will air new episodes throughout the summer, and viewers might find out if Below Deck Sailing Yacht will take its place before the season is over.

