“Scary” Gary King accused of sexual assault by Below Deck Sailing Yacht staff

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary King is known for his very flirtatious ways. But, an attempt of his reportedly crossed the line.

The Below Deck world is currently swarmed with sexual misconduct controversies. In Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under there have already been 2 instances of sexual misconduct from crew members who have since been fired.

But, the series isn’t the only one in the franchise to make headlines for this behavior. Now, someone has accused Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s First Mate Gary King of sexual misconduct.

And the alleged situation that took place between Gary and the person who started the claim is extremely shocking.

Is Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary accused of sexual assault?

On August 24, a detailed article from Rolling Stone unveiled the sexual misconduct allegations against Gary.

The woman who shared her experience is Samantha Suarez, a makeup artist on the show. She recalled a “scary” incident where she attempted to leave his hotel room and he forced himself on her.

“When she turned toward the door, Suarez said King came up behind her, grabbed her, pressed her against his body, and refused to let go of her even though she says she tried to kick and elbow him to get him off her. She said she managed to get out of his grasp and went to open the door to leave,” the outlet reported.

She also stated that he was heavily intoxicated during the evening. But that should not be an excuse for his actions. If anything, the production should be more strict on alcohol laws.

“There is no limit to alcohol consumption whatsoever, which I think poses a really big problem,” Samantha added.

Needless to say, with all of this sexual misconduct happening, the production behind the Below Deck franchise has got to make a change for the benefit of their crew and staff.

