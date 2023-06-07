Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher says Gary has more game than Colin

Daisy from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 just played a game revolving around her romance with Colin and Gary.

It’s Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht and all eyes are on Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher – specifically, her love life.

She’s currently caught in a love triangle with First Mate Gary King and Engineer Colin Macrae.

This on-yacht romance has led to a possible real-life feud between Colin and Daisy. And, it has even earned a response from Captain Glenn.

In a new TV appearance, Daisy is forced to think about the two crew members together once again.

Did Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy compare Gary and Colin?

On June 5, Daisy appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with her Sailing Yacht co-star Alex Propson.

She was asked to play a game of superlatives but could only choose between Gary and Colin. The segment was called Stuck In The Middle With Crew? And the questions were juicy.

Daisy ended up choosing Colin as more of a gentleman. But she later admitted that he has more to own up to in the reunion than Gary. This question and answer seemingly confirmed the question of if Season 4 is getting a reunion episode.

The reality TV star chose Gary as more fun on crew nights out. In addition, she said that he has a better game than Colin.

Based on the segment, Daisy picked Gary more times than Colin. So, it’s unclear whether or not the two are still romantically involved outside of the show.

With the new schedule for Season 4, the upcoming reunion is coming quicker than you think.

With the new schedule for Season 4, the upcoming reunion is coming quicker than you think.