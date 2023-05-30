Daisy & Colin clue reveals possible feud after kiss on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Their ship has sailed. Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy and Colin have hinted at a messy breakup, right after their romantic moment in Season 4.

One of the biggest storylines of Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is the romantic love triangle between Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher, First Mate Gary King, and Engineer Colin Macrae.

Because Gary has been causing nothing but trouble and constantly annoying viewers, fans are rooting for Colin and Daisy to become a couple.

Daisy and Colin (Caisy? Dolin?) fans were ecstatic to see their love finally make its on-screen debut in Season 4. Episode 8 ended with the two sharing a very intimate moment with each other. But it seems as though this romantic moment is going to be one of the only ones we get from them.

It was already hinted that the two broke up after the season wrapped. Apparently, their split even caused some animosity between the co-stars. And they may have just confirmed as much on social media.

Are Colin and Daisy from Below Deck Sailing Yacht fighting?

It appears Daisy and Colin have blocked each other on Instagram. When you block someone, their account is no longer tagged in any photos you have posted.

Case in point, pictures of Daisy and Colin on her Instagram account no longer feature a tag for his name and vice versa.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars have not publicly addressed the blocking claims as of yet. Interestingly, it doesn’t seem that Daisy has blocked Gary. Currently, his name is still tagged in all of their photos together.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.