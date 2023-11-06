Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy & Colin reunite at BravoCon after breakup & fallout

After having a bad falling out after Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Daisy & Colin have made amends.

If you watched Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, then you remember the complicated crewmates-to-lovers storyline that Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher and Engineer Colin Macrae went through all season long.

After it turned into an on-screen love triangle with First Mate Gary King, their relationship hit a huge obstacle and ultimately Daisy had to choose between the two of them.

Article continues after ad

Because it seemed as though she chose neither one of them, the couple broke up. The last fans saw of them was during the virtual Season 4 reunion when they argued so badly that Daisy stormed out.

Article continues after ad

Months later, the two are in the same place for BravoCon 2023, and their reunion managed to go well.

Are Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy & Colin friends?

On November 3, US Weekly caught up with the former lovebirds at BravoCon and they gave an update on how their highly-anticipated get-together went down.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Colin said, “We were getting rushed in different directions [at BravoCon], but we hugged. She hugged me back. We were great friends before everything went down so I feel like we can get back there fairly easily.”

Daisy also chimed in on their reunion and said, “I’m so grateful to be here and happy to share the experience with Colin.”

Article continues after ad

Now that Sailing Yacht has officially been renewed for Season 5, hopefully, fans will get to see them start fresh and leave all of the drama in the past. Maybe they will even give their romantic relationship another try. Only time will tell.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.