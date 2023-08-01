Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher says there’s “no bad feelings” between her and Colin Macrae

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher just gave an update on her friendship with Colin Macrae after Season 4 reunion drama.

Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher and Engineer Colin Macrae have had quite a rollercoaster relationship.

The two turned their friendship into a romantic relationship in Season 4. But Daisy was also in a relationship with First Mate Gary King at the same time.

This chaotic love triangle led Daisy and Colin to split up and caused a massive fallout between them. In fact, the co-stars had a very tense argument during the season reunion.

Article continues after ad

For fans wondering if they can squash the drama for a potential Season 5, Daisy just gave them an answer.

Are Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy and Colin on good terms?

On July 31, Daisy did a fan Q&A on her Instagram stories. Most of the questions revolved around the Season 4 drama, especially with Colin.

One fan asked about their current relationship and whether they’ve been in touch since the dramatic reunion.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

She said, “We texted briefly after the reunion. I was still very hyperemotional and wasn’t really thinking clearly for the next few days after the reunion. I wasn’t in a very good headspace, unfortunately.”

Article continues after ad

“But I’m feeling a lot more strong and confident and good. At the moment Colin and I… on my side there’s no bad feelings. None whatsoever. But, I think space is what’s required right now to focus on ourselves. Hopefully, you know, maybe in time….who knows?”

This doesn’t exactly mean that Colin has moved past it, but it does mean that Daisy doesn’t hold anything against him.

In fact, she later admitted in another Instagram story that she does not regret their relationship.

Article continues after ad

Colin has not responded to her Instagram stories at the time of writing.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.