Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher reveals her dream crew

Daisy Kelliher from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 just announced who she would want as her dream crew. And it did not include one of her co-stars.

As the Chief Stewardess, Daisy Kelliher is tasked with helping make sure that all of the duties onboard are fulfilled. Which, can’t be easy on the Parisfall III.

Not only is that a lot of responsibility, but she has to quickly gets to know each member of the crew.

The fan-favorite star just shared exactly who she would like to work with, including the reason behind someone, in particular, she wouldn’t.

Who is Daisy from Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s dream crew?

Daisy recently spoke with Daily Star and revealed who she would love to work with if she could pick out her crew.

She said, “I’d have to go with Glenn [Shephard] as my captain. I’m gonna go with Gary [King] and Colin [Macrae] cos that would be cheating.”

This wasn’t surprising, as she is expected to get into a love triangle with both First Mate Gary and engineer Colin later this season.

Daisy went on to name a few members of the other shows within the franchise to add to her crew. “I’d have me as Chief Stew and then [Below Deck Mediterranean’s] Chef Dave [White] to mix it up as the chef.”

“As my stews, I’d have [Below Deck’s] Fraser [Olender]. I know he’s a chief [stew] but I absolutely love him, so I would have him.”

Noticeably, the list did not include Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 Deckhand Chase Lemacks. Apparently, the reality TV star is not that fond of him.

She said, “Chase was difficult, he did have a bit of a know it all attitude, and at times he clashed with me, he wasn’t the easiest crew member.”

As of now, Chase has not publicly responded to Daisy’s comments. To stay updated on all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.