EntertainmentReality TV

Below Deck’s Daisy claps back at fan asking if she’ll “get a job again”

Erica Handel
Daisy from Below Deck Sailing YachtBravo

Daisy Kelliher from Below Deck Sailing Yacht was questioned about her job on Instagram, and she clapped back at a fan with her response.

Daisy Kelliher has been a Chief Stew on Below Deck Sailing Yacht for three seasons, and viewers are awaiting her reality TV return.

In a Q&A with her Instagram followers, one fan asked, “Are you ever gonna get a job again? Or just get by being a bravo celeb?”

Daisy Below Deck Sailing YachtInstagram: daisykelliher87

“Okay, this person loves to stalk me with this question, and I guess it’s kind of weird but whatever. I will answer it,” Daisy replied.

“One, what is your concern how I earn my cash? Two, I don’t think I’m defined by being a ‘Bravo celeb.’ Three, if I do make money from being a part of Bravo, that takes time and time is basically money,” Daisy responded.

“Content creation is money, giving out information is money, entertaining people is money, and if there is an exchange in that, then that’s normal,” she added.

“Also, Below Deck is the hardest I’ve ever worked in my life, and I’m a pretty hard worker. And yeah, at the moment I have a lot of savings to live off because I worked very hard. Leave me alone!”

In addition to sharing a video response, Daisy wrote, “Literally none of anyone’s business how I earn money. If you are genuinely curious or interested I am always happy to share, but other than that concentrate on your own bank account.”

Although Daisy’s main job is working as a Chief Stew on yachts, she has leveraged her Below Deck Sailing Yacht fame to become an influencer.

She promotes other reality shows on social media such as Vanderpump Villa, and continues to be involved in with the Bravo network.

Related Topics

Below Deck

About The Author

Erica Handel

Erica Handel is a Reality TV Writer at Dexerto. Her favorite reality shows are Below Deck, The Kardashians, Vanderpump Rules, Dancing with the Stars, and the Real Housewives franchise. She attended BravoCon and a taping of Watch What Happens Live and has even met a few Bravo stars in person. You can contact Erica at: erica.handel@dexerto.com

keep reading
Xandi from Below Deck
Reality TV
Below Deck star suddenly drops out of Watch What Happens Live! interview
Je'Kayla Crawford
Below Deck 11 Deckhand Sunny
Reality TV
Below Deck’s Sunny warns Dylan to “stay in your lane” after getting promoted over him
Erica Handel
Captain Sandy Below Deck
Reality TV
Below Deck’s Captain Sandy opens up about how yachting helped her sobriety
Erica Handel
Gabriela Barragan Below Deck Sailing Yacht
Reality TV
Below Deck Sailing Yacht star slams Dylan’s “disgusting” comments about Sunny
Erica Handel
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech