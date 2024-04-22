Below Deck’s Daisy claps back at fan asking if she’ll “get a job again”

Daisy Kelliher from Below Deck Sailing Yacht was questioned about her job on Instagram, and she clapped back at a fan with her response.

Daisy Kelliher has been a Chief Stew on Below Deck Sailing Yacht for three seasons, and viewers are awaiting her reality TV return.

In a Q&A with her Instagram followers, one fan asked, “Are you ever gonna get a job again? Or just get by being a bravo celeb?”

“Okay, this person loves to stalk me with this question, and I guess it’s kind of weird but whatever. I will answer it,” Daisy replied.

“One, what is your concern how I earn my cash? Two, I don’t think I’m defined by being a ‘Bravo celeb.’ Three, if I do make money from being a part of Bravo, that takes time and time is basically money,” Daisy responded.

“Content creation is money, giving out information is money, entertaining people is money, and if there is an exchange in that, then that’s normal,” she added.

“Also, Below Deck is the hardest I’ve ever worked in my life, and I’m a pretty hard worker. And yeah, at the moment I have a lot of savings to live off because I worked very hard. Leave me alone!”

In addition to sharing a video response, Daisy wrote, “Literally none of anyone’s business how I earn money. If you are genuinely curious or interested I am always happy to share, but other than that concentrate on your own bank account.”

Although Daisy’s main job is working as a Chief Stew on yachts, she has leveraged her Below Deck Sailing Yacht fame to become an influencer.

She promotes other reality shows on social media such as Vanderpump Villa, and continues to be involved in with the Bravo network.