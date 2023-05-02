Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher announces stew course

Daisy from Below Deck Sailing Yacht just announced that she is offering a new yachting course.

Chief Stew Daisy has been a fan-favorite crewmember of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4.

Even though she is currently in a love triangle with First Mate Gary King and Chief Engineer Colin Macrae, she remains to be a standout on the Parisfal III.

And, for fans who we wondering if they have what it takes to be a stew on a yacht, Daisy has them covered.

Is Daisy from Below Deck Sailing Yacht teaching a course?

Today, Daisy took to Instagram to announce that she is launching a course all about how to work on a yacht.

She captioned the reveal post and wrote, “If you are looking into getting into yachting, curious about the industry or you just want to have a fun day hanging out with me, then this is the perfect event for you!”

The reality TV star also included a photo that detailed the schedule for the event. It includes a Q&A session as well as a complimentary goodie bag for each guest.

Fans have already shared their excitement for the course in the comments section of the post.

One fan wrote, “Oh I would love to be there… You go Daisy !!!”

Daisy’s Salling Yacht co-star Lucy Edmunds also chimed in and wrote, “Love this!!!!!”

The in-person course will take place in London on June 3rd of this year.

Tickets for A Day With Daisy are still available and are currently £280 per person.

She hasn’t publicly announced whether any of her Below Deck Sailing Deck castmates will be joining the event. But, she did include a photo with Lucy Edmunds and Mads Herrera, so they might be making an appearance.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.