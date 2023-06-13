Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher considered a potential “future” with Colin Macrae

Daisy from Below Deck Sailing Yacht just gave some unexpected details about her relationship with Colin.

Now in its mid-season, Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers are starting to see the romantic relationship between Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher and Engineer Colin Macrae build.

And while it seems as though their attraction to each other is brand new, they were both apparently feeling this connection way before Season 4.

Even though it appears their relationship has come to a close, Daisy recently disclosed how she felt about Colin when they were together.

Did Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy see a future with Colin?

In an interview with PEOPLE on June 12, Daisy revealed some details about her relationship with Colin that haven’t been aired. For starters, she made it clear which one of them pursued the other first.

She said, “I think Colin kind of made more of the first move. He knew I was going to be receptive. So I am going to say the ball was in his court, but we both knew it was going to happen. I think the two of us kind of leaned into it.”

The reality TV star added that while they were together, she felt a different feeling than she ever did when she was with Gary.

Daisy said, “It wasn’t going to go anywhere. He wasn’t proving to me that he wanted something else. So with Colin it was different. When I did, I was like, I don’t know, maybe there is something there. Maybe there is a future there.”

With two episodes releasing at a time now, fans will get to see how Daisy goes about their relationship on-screen in half the time.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.