Below Deck’s Daisy addresses rumor that she’s quitting the show

A recent emotional moment on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 has sparked rumors that Daisy is leaving the show.

Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher has quickly become the fan-favorite crew member on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. But, fans are starting to be concerned about her.

In episode 5 of Season 4, Daisy seemed to be extremely overwhelmed with her duties on the yacht. Captain Glenn seemed to be putting a lot of pressure on her.

And in episode 6, it was confirmed that she ended up crying, which is the first time she’s ever done so on the show.

This left viewers wondering if she is thinking of stepping away from the series.

Daisy recently addressed the rumor and shared where she stands with the show.

Is Daisy Kelliher quitting Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

In a recent interview, Daisy admitted that she can be a highly emotional person. But, she also refuted the rumors and said that she is not quitting the show.

She said that, “I am not a robot. I have feelings, I have emotions. I’m actually quite an emotional person, I’m just good at hiding it from work.”

The reality TV star also expressed that if she wanted to leave the show, she would have already.

Daisy said that, “This is not the first time I’ve cried at work. I’ve cried at work many a time, it’s just the first time I’ve cried during Below Deck. It’s my job, and I’ve been doing this for 10 years. I don’t walk away because I have one little breakdown. I would have walked away a long time ago if that were the case.”

Safe to say, if Below Deck Sailing Yacht gets renewed for a Season 5, Daisy would not mind making a return.

