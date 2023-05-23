Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s new romance was spoiled way before Season 4 started

Social media might have just revealed that Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher and Colin Macrae have been a couple for months.

Coming up on Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is the highly-anticipated love triangle between Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher, First Mate Gary King, and Engineer Colin Macrae.

Even though Colin isn’t the only man in the picture, fans definitely think he and Daisy would make for a perfect couple.

Now that a romance is on the horizon between the two of them on the show, their social media pictures are now starting to make a lot more sense.

Article continues after ad

In fact, this relationship between them in Season 4 seems like it has been a long time coming.

Are Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy and Colin dating?

On Colin’s Instagram, he has shown several instances where he and Daisy seem to be more than friends.

But, the most evident social media photo of their potential relationship was posted in 2022. He and Daisy had a motorcycle getaway for his birthday last year. And, by the looks of it, it was just the two of them together on his special day.

Article continues after ad

Daisy spoke with Decider to share some details about her unexpected relationship with Colin, and how it’s going to play out on-screen for Season 4.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

She said, “It’s all going to come real fast, so be prepared. It was all a bit of a whirlwind, but, yeah. There’s drama, there’s kissing, there’s a lot.”

The reality TV star also noted that it was clear to her that Gary was trying to stop their relationship.

Article continues after ad

Daisy told the publication, “Gary was determined to ruin my and Colin’s relationship. It’s complicated. I started off having something, I guess, with Gary, then moved over to Colin. At the time, I was frustrated with Gary but looking back now, maybe I can understand a bit more.”

And maybe he actually succeeded. While Daisy and Colin may have been a couple months ago, they might not be anymore. A recent hint from Daisy herself alluded to the fact that the two may have broken up.

Article continues after ad

But neither Colin nor Daisy has confirmed or denied their relationship. To stay updated on all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.