Daisy reveals when Colin’s “crush” on her started during Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Have Colin and Daisy from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 always liked each other? Daisy just made it clear.

In Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, fans are finally seeing a romantic relationship between Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher and Engineer Colin Macrae.

Even though it is in the form of a love triangle with First Mate Gary King, viewers can’t help but hope that Colin and Daisy are the ones who end up together.

Did the crew members always have to feel for each other? Daisy just set the record straight on her social media. And her answer was definitely unexpected.

Does Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Colin have a crush on Daisy?

On May 31, Daisy had a Q&A on her Instagram story to answer all of the fans’ burning questions.

One of the fan questions she chose to answer was ‘Have you always had a crush on Colin? I know I have!’

Daisy responded and said, “I wouldn’t describe it as a crush. I don’t really do crushes. I don’t really fancy people or have crushes, but I will say I think it was obvious to me that Colin had a crush on me, maybe from Season 1.”

The reality TV star went on to clarify the reason why it has taken a while for the two to pursue anything romantically with each other.

Daisy said, “I never really thought like that because I don’t want crushes and also he had a girlfriend so I put him very much, quickly in the friend zone. But, I realized that he probably did have a crush on me. I always knew we would eventually hook up. I knew that from about halfway through Season 1. I could feel it. I could feel it when we would like pass by each other or touch each other. So, take that as you want.”

Colin has not responded to Daisy’s comments. To stay updated on all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.