Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are convinced Daisy and Colin have broken up with new hint

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 fans are taking to Reddit to react to Daisy and Colin’s potential breakup.

During this season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher is caught in a love triangle with First Mate Gary King and engineer Colin Macrae.

But, because of Gary’s recent tensions with a certain co-star, fans are starting to not be a fan of him. And, by process of elimination, viewers were hoping that Daisy and Colin got together off-camera.

It seems as though a recent video from Daisy just squashed the idea of them currently being a couple.

Here is what started it all and how fans have reacted to it.

Did Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy and Colin break up?

On her social media, a viewer of Season 4 had a question for Daisy about Colin and his ability to make smoothies.

Specifically, they asked, “Why would Colin be able to make the guests a smoothie? Genuinely curious.”

Daisy responded to the question on her Instagram story and said, “This is fascinating. A smoothie. For any man who wants to date me, if you’re a grown man and you can’t make a smoothie…. I have no words.”

Fans quickly took to Reddit to share their interpretations of the clip. One, in particular, gave their opinion that the two might not have even dated in the first place.

The Reddit user said, “I don’t think they ever dated. I think it was just a boat hook up and they remain friends like she does with Gary.”

Others questioned who she was referring to and believe that the video might actually be confirming her relationship with Colin.

One fan wrote, “Weirdly I interpreted it the other way, that they were still dating. Colin is a great chef as we’ve seen on the show, I’m sure he knows how.”

Colin has not responded to Daisy's comment.