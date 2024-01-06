Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy claims Season 8’s Luka has “crush” on ex-cast member

Captain Sandy Yawn just joked that Luka Brunton from Below Deck Med has a girlfriend…and it isn’t Jessika Asai.

Since leaving Below Deck Down Under for Below Deck Mediterranean, Luka Brunton has found a new way to be the center of attention—especially when it comes to his female co-stars.

His first romance began with Nat Scudder but their relationship soon fell apart due to Nat’s open relationship with her boyfriend.

After that, he started a boatmance with newcomer Jessika Asai instead and they’ve been managing to keep it away from Captain Sandy Yawn.

While it must’ve seemed like a great idea to keep their growing romance away from their boss, not telling her the truth coupled with a new girl that Luka is in communication with might have proven to be the wrong decision.

Does Below Deck Med’s Luka have a crush on Katie Flood?

In a preview for Episode 14, Captain Sandy glances over at Luka Brunton, who she assumes is texting Katie Flood—a former member of the Below Deck Med and recent star of Winter House Season 3.

Apparently, she is nearby where their yacht is and they have been talking with each other.

Because she has no clue about his relationship with Jessika, Captain Sandy doesn’t hold back teasing him about his “crush” on Katie right in front of her. She even joked and used the word “girlfriend”, which caused Jessika to rage and say “What f***ing girlfriend?”.

“Captain Sandy has no idea what’s going on between Jess and Luka. I’m really curious how Luka is going to get himself out of this one,” Tumi Mhlongo commented on the situation.

Viewers will soon see how this unfolds and if Katie actually makes an appearance in this season.

