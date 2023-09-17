Southern Charm’s Shep Rose responds to RHONY’s Brynn Whitfield’s crush on him

Brynn Whitfield from RHONY Season 14 and Shep Rose from Southern Charm Season 9 might be the next Bravo power couple.

RHONY star Brynn Whitfield definitely has a knack for being flirty. In fact, she was just criticized on the show for flirting with her co-star Erin Lichy’s husband at the couple’s anniversary party.

But now, she has her eyes set on a new man, someone who’s actually available this time.

Her new crush is Shep Rose, one of the stars of Bravo’s Southern Charm Season 9. He and his ex-girlfriend and co-star Taylor Anne Green ended their relationship in 2022 after two years together.

With Brynn making her crush on him public, the newly single man might just take her up on her offer.

Does Shep Rose like Brynn from RHONY Season 14?

On September 14, Shep spoke with Page Six about Brynn’s crush on him.

He admitted that, “When I saw that, I thought it was very flattering. I sent her a nice message — a very benign nice message — ‘Thank you, look forward to meeting you,’ and she’s like, ‘Yeah, me too.”

The reality TV star went on to clarify that he is not opposed to the two of them getting together romantically.

Shep said, “But never say never — should I go for it? Oh my God, I wonder what my mom would say if I dated a ‘Real Housewife!”

Brynn has not responded to his response as of yet. Maybe love is in the air for these two? Shep could be her ticket to actually being a literal housewife, but only time will tell.

For now, they both continue to stir the pot on their individual shows.

