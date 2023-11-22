Malia White reveals whether or not she’s willing to come back to Below Deck Med

After a few seasons away from the series, Below Deck Med’s Malia White is ready to come back to the show.

One of the main stars from Below Deck Mediterranean is none other than Malia White. After joining the series in Season 2, viewers got to watch her grow from a deckhand to a Bosun.

With several seasons under her belt, she abruptly took a break from the show after suffering from a scooting incident before the seventh season.

Now that she is back to full health, and currently starring in Winter House Season 3 with fellow Below Deck Med alum Katie Flood, the reality TV star is ready to come back to the yacht.

Is Malia White going back to Below Deck Med?

On November 20, Malia spoke with US Weekly and revealed that she doesn’t have hard feelings with Below Deck. In fact, she is more than willing to jump back into it.

“I’m always down for more Below Deck in the future. I’m an officer now though. And Katie and I work on the same boat and we work on rotation, so it’d have to be a pretty sweet deal,” she added on Monday. “We love our actual job and we’re together for that too. But I think if they’re ready for the first female officer [on the show], then I’m ready,” she revealed to the outlet.

Hopefully, if Captain Sandy Yawn is made aware of her comments, fans can expect to see her in Season 9. Maybe Malia’s former crewmate Hannah Ferrier will end up returning to the show with her since Sandy is willing to forgive her.

To stay updated on Below Deck Mediterranean and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.