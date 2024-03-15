Below Deck’s Fraser reveals how Captain Kerry compares to Captain Lee

Chief Stew Fraser Olender worked with both Captain Lee Rosbach and Captain Kerry Titheradge on Below Deck, and shared how the experiences were different.

Fraser Olender returns to Below Deck for his third consecutive season on the show, and second year as a chief stew.

He worked with Captain Lee for part of the season last year, until Captain Sandy Yawn filled in for him while he was on medical leave to treat the nerve damage in his leg.

Fraser and Captain Sandy didn’t get along because she believed that he wasn’t capable of handling the chief stew position.

Since Captain Lee didn’t return for Below Deck Season 11, Fraser is now working under Captain Kerry Titheradge from Below Deck Adventure.

Fraser says Captain Kerry “forced” him to work out issues with team

In an interview with The New York Times, Fraser revealed how working with Captain Kerry on Below Deck compares to Captain Lee.

“I feel like Kerry this season, as opposed to Lee, has a no B.S. attitude, which I love with him,” Fraser explained.

“With Kerry, he taught me a lot and sort of forced me to confront issues directly with my team, work them out, as opposed to making executive decisions too soon.”

Fraser had two different captains with opposite management styles during his first season as a Chief Stew, and might’ve been confused about how to to deal with the interior team.

Captain Lee was known to kick a crew member off the boat when they did something wrong. However, Captain Kerry likes to see improvement before firing someone.

Fraser tried to fire stew Barbie Pascual because he felt that she disrespected him, but Captain Kerry wanted her to try correcting her behavior instead.

Viewers are noticing that Captain Kerry and Fraser work well together on the St. David, and believe that it makes for an enjoyable season of Below Deck.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.