Below Deck’s Fraser fed up with Barbie: “Respect me or walk off”

Fraser Olender threatens to fire stew Barbie Pascual again after she makes an offensive comment to him during dinner service.

Chief Stew Fraser Olender and Barbie Pascual have a difficult working relationship on Below Deck Season 11, and can’t seem to make peace.

Fraser felt that Barbie didn’t have any respect for him, and had an attitude every time she was given a task on the boat.

When Fraser called out Barbie’s behavior during a crew night out, the stew promised she would change and show more respect for her boss.

Bravo Barbie and Fraser clash on Below Deck Season 11.

Fraser claims Barbie has “no respect for authority”

In a sneak peek for tonight’s episode of Below Deck posted by E! News, things took a turn when Barbie unleashed on Fraser once again.

Barbie asked if she had to switch out silverware during dinner service, and Fraser said no. “I’m not really good with this. I’m just used to having a Chief Stew who tells me,” Barbie told Fraser.

After Barbie’s comment toward Fraser rubbed him the wrong way, he clapped back at her. “Do you want me to tell you? Is that what you’re trying to say?”

“Barbie keeps demonstrating that she has no respect for authority. I’m not going down the same route as last year,” Fraser vented in his confessional, referring to his issues with stew Camille Lamb last season.

“Respect me or walk off. There’s no room for any wavering in that.”

Even though Fraser tried to get Barbie fired earlier in the season, this may be the final straw for him.

Viewers are noticing that Barbie has continued to disrespect Fraser on Below Deck by talking back to him, and he probably won’t let her off the hook for much longer.

If Fraser threatens to fire Barbie again, she might finally listen to him and be more pleasant while they work together.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.