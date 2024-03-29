Below Deck fans slam Fraser for “going in” on Chef Anthony

Chief Stew Fraser Olender complained to Captain Kerry about the “terrible” state of Chef Anthony’s galley on Below Deck, which annoyed fans.

Two crew members left the St. David on Below Deck Season 11, but Chief Stew Fraser Olender is worried about Chef Anthony Iracane.

In the upcoming episode of Below Deck, Fraser told Captain Kerry Titheradge that he’s concerned with the chef’s ‘messy’ galley.

When Captain Kerry asked how the chef was doing, Fraser said, “I think he’s putting too much on his plate, such a sh*t show in there. Maybe pop your head in more often.”

Captain Kerry disagreed with Fraser’s complaints about Chef Anthony. “People who are that creative, they’ll break. I’ve got to be careful with how hard I push.”

In his confessional, Captain Kerry explained that chefs can be sensitive. He told a story about his friend who worked for him as a chef, who had a messy galley because she was dealing with mold in her house.

The captain added that he didn’t care about her personal issues, and ruined a friendship because he put pressure on her.

In the video’s comments, Below Deck fans slammed Fraser for his complaints about Chef Anthony.

“Why is Fraser going in on the chef? The chef on these boats are always the ones who need extra help,” one fan wrote.

“Chef has been extremely disorganized since the beginning of the season and has even stated he’s overwhelmed by it,” another fan replied.

“If the galley makes Fraser anxious, maybe he could get some crew to help? I’ve seen it done on other BD’s… what’s up with that?” a third fan chimed in.

Even though Chef Anthony’s galley being messy could affect his work ethic, Captain Kerry knows that the charter guests love his food, which is all that matters.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.