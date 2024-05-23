Below Deck crew member apologizes to Beyonce for Season 11 theme party

Chief Stew Fraser Olender jokingly apologized to Beyonce for throwing a themed party in her honor on Below Deck Season 11.

On Below Deck Season 11, primary charter guest Michele Dozier and her group of friends spent quality time aboard the St. David in celebration of Michele.

For her 50th birthday, she requested that the crew throw her a Beyonce-themed party. She even wanted all of the women to dress up as the ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ singer for the occasion.

In a clip from the Below Deck Season 11 finale airing on May 27, Chief Stew Fraser Olender asked the crew to do a choreographed dance for Michele on her birthday to end the last charter on a good note.

“Honestly, why are we even attempting this?” second stew Xandi Oliver asked Fraser.

“Because it’s Beyonce, it’s the last charter of the season, we have to do something!” Fraser excitedly responded.

“Well, apologize to Beyonce in advance,” Xandi said as she mocked Fraser’s dance routine idea and put pressure on him to not disappoint Beyonce.

“We are sorry, Bey,” the Chief Stew replied, apologizing to the famous singer with the hope of making her proud.

Before dinner service started, Michelle and her friends walked the red carpet to show off the different Beyonce-themed looks they put together.

The crew acted as the paparazzi and took photos of the ladies as they gave their best pose and strutted their stuff for the party.

On Below Deck, the St. David crew members had a rough season, which included two dramatic exits and Chef Anthony Iracane being replaced by Nick Tatlock after he was fired.

All of their hard work will pay off when the charter season is over and they can look back on memorable moments such as the Beyonce-themed party, where they really shined and deserved a good tip.