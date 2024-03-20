Why did Cat leave Below Deck? Season 11 exit explained

Cat Baugh unexpectedly left Below Deck Season 11 to support her friends, and here’s everything to know about her exit.

On Below Deck Season 11, stew Cat Baugh had a difficult time adjusting to her job on the St. David.

She told Chief Stew Fraser Olender that she was in a foster home as a teenager because her parents passed away, and was separated from her biological brother during that time.

Since Cat was dealing with emotional trauma on the boat, she wasn’t paying attention to detail while doing certain tasks such as housekeeping and dinner service.

Both Fraser and second stew Xandi Oliver tried to train Cat, but she seemed unhappy and wasn’t connecting with the rest of the crew.

What was going on with Cat on Below Deck?

In Below Deck Season 11, Episode 7, Cat received a call from her friend Megan, who was dealing with a personal issue back home.

The stew explained that she can’t reveal what happened in detail out of respect for her friend, but said the situation was serious and she needed to leave immediately.

Fraser went in Cat’s room to check on her and make sure she was okay. Cat told him that she was upset and had to go home to help her friends because she considers them as family.

Captain Kerry was notified about Cat’s situation and got a tender to take her home right away because his main concern was her mental health.

On Instagram, Cat shared a post following her shocking Below Deck Season 11 exit. “Something I’ve learned in life is the universe never explains why,” she wrote in the caption.

She added an inspirational quote from a book she’s reading called “The Creative Act” relating to her experience on Below Deck.

Even though Cat didn’t have the best experience as a stew, the crew was aware that the timing wasn’t right for her because she was emotional about her friends.

If Cat ever appears on the show again when she’s in a better headspace, she may have an easier time on the boat.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.