Below Deck’s Fraser panics after stew unexpectedly quits

Chief Stew Fraser Olender is learning how to manage his crew after stew Cat Baugh left her job with short notice on Below Deck.

On Below Deck Season 11, the St. David was short two crew members after stew Cat Baugh and Bosun Jared Woodin exited the boat.

Cat quit her job to help her friends at home, while Jared was fired by Captain Kerry Titheradge after being given many chances to improve as a Bosun.

The interior team struggled from the beginning because second stew Xandi Oliver needed to give Cat extra assistance and training, since she didn’t have experience.

However, Fraser and his crew now have to band together and get through the charter with a person down until Captain Kerry hires a replacement for Cat.

Bravo Chief Stew Fraser Olender on Below Deck Season 11.

Fraser claims he can handle the “obstacle” of losing a stew

In a sneak peek from Below Deck Season 11, Episode 8, Fraser and his remaining stews, Xandi and Barbie Pascual, worked together to tend to the guests after Cat’s sudden departure.

“We’re in deep sh*t, you know? We’re missing someone outside, and now someone inside. And we’ve got to set up a sunset drinks reception on a beach that I’ve not been to before, and then a murder mystery,” Fraser said in his confessional.

“Losing a stew is one thing, I’ve been on a boat and we’ve run aground. And I’ve had to pretend that we haven’t to the guests. Try that as an obstacle.”

The Below Deck franchise has showed many shocking moments, such as unexpected firings and crew members leaving the boat.

Last season, Fraser dealt with Camille Lamb’s antics when she didn’t follow the rules and ended up being sent home by Captain Sandy Yawn.

Even though none of the crew members expected Cat and Jared to leave the boat, Fraser and the rest of the crew have to continue doing their jobs as if nothing happened to please the guests.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.