Below Deck fans slam Chef Nick’s “disgusting” & “inappropriate” behavior with crew

Chef Nick Tatlock replaced Chef Anthony Iracane on Below Deck Season 11, and his time on the St. David is already off to a rough start.

In the May 6 episode of Below Deck, he disrespected stew Paris Field by telling her to scrub toilets and clean sinks when she gave him suggestions about his food.

Chef Nick even said she would gain weight if she put mayonnaise on the wraps he made for the crew.

During breakfast service, both Paris and Chief Stew Fraser Olender recommended that the chef garnish the food so the presentation looks more appealing to the guests, but he refused to listen to their ideas.

Fraser was turned off by Chef Nick’s behavior in the galley, and confronted Captain Kerry Titheradge about it. Since Fraser already complained when Chef Anthony was struggling, the captain told him to give Nick a chance because he just started working on the boat.

On Reddit, Below Deck fans called out Chef Nick’s behavior on the show after watching the episode.

“This chef is disgusting!! The way he speaks about Paris – her weight and body shape. He is a gigantic ICK,” one fan wrote.

Another fan agreed and said something was very off with Chef Nick. Although the viewer had high hopes that he would be better than Chef Anthony, they were left disappointed instead.

In a different Reddit thread, a fan wondered if Captain Kerry’s opinion of Chef Nick would change if he asked the stews about his progress in the galley or rewatched the show. They felt that Nick’s comments were inappropriate, and wanted the captain to be able to separate the chef’s personality from his food.

There have been three firings on Below Deck Season 11 so far, and Chef Nick could also be on the chopping block if the stews complain to Captain Kerry about his actions.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.