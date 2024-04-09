Below Deck fans “done” with Fraser’s behavior toward Barbie in Season 11

Fraser Olender and Barbie Pascual continued to face off on Below Deck Season 11, and fans are done with his behavior.

Chief Stew Fraser Olender has been feuding with his fellow stew Barbie Pascual on Below Deck Season 11.

When the crew had a day off at a resort during last night’s episode, Fraser and Barbie tried to work out their issues, but still couldn’t get on the same page. Barbie became upset, and even thought about quitting.

Below Deck fans were disappointed with the way Fraser treated Barbie after the argument, and shared their opinions on Reddit.

“Fraser telling Barbie she looked crazy was so rude omg she’s busting her a** off and trying to keep it together!” one fan wrote. “She’s also remaining polite and just getting on with work, so his constant pestering about her not talking to him enough (and talking about her under his breath) is just too much tbh.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Bravo

“I am so done with Fraser. I used to think he was classy but not anymore. He’s turned into an evil vindictive and arrogant boss. He’s being so mean to Barbie for no reason, he can’t get his head out of his a**. If I was her I would have quit on the spot at the resort,” another fan agreed.

“Barbie is difficult and I don’t understand her vibe. Having said that, Fraser really shouldn’t be speaking to his staff that way even if it is in a day off. Not a fan of how he is rally the troops against her. It’s not professional as a boss,” a third fan chimed in.

Article continues after ad

Captain Sandy Yawn confronted Fraser about his management style last season, and fans feel that he’s not capable of dealing with Barbie’s personality since he’s had issues with stews in the past.

Article continues after ad

Fraser meets with Captain Kerry Titheradge again to talk about Barbie’s behavior in next week’s episode, and viewers are wondering if she’ll get fired.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.