Below Deck Down Under’s Chef Tzarina repeatedly chooses Culver of Captain Jason

Below Deck Down Under’s Chef Tzarina just gave Culver Bradbury compliment after compliment on WWHL. Is love in the air?

One of the newcomers of Below Deck Down Under Season 2 is Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph.

While she has been doing a great job and making food for the charter guests, Tzarina has ruffled some feathers.

Mainly, she had a pretty tense dispute with Captain Jason Chambers over a last-minute time change.

She recently went through her reality TV right of passage: Being on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, and she surprisingly still had nice words to say about her boss.

Article continues after ad

But, they didn’t outweigh her compliments for Deckhand Culver Bradbury.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Does Below Deck Down Under’s Tzarina like Culver over Jason?

On July 31, both Tzarina and Culver appeared on WWHL with Andy Cohen. During their appearance, they played a game called Between a Deckie And a Captain. Tzarina was asked to choose between Culver and Jason for several entertaining questions, and she did not hold back.

The chef started out by giving a lot of superlatives to Captain Jason. She chose him as the man with the dreamier eyes and said that he was better at staying calm than Culver. But, the compliment train for Culver soon came in.

Article continues after ad

Tzarina started choosing Culver back to back. She said he had a better body, a hotter accent and he has a swoon-worthy smile. Culver didn’t seem embarrassed one bit and even seemed to be enjoying her responses.

Maybe there is more to Tzarina and Culver’s relationship than fans know. Hopefully, viewers will learn more as the season progresses.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Down Under and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.