Below Deck Down Under’s Tzarina & Culver reunite after Season 2 boatmance

Fans were rooting for Culver and Tzarina from Below Deck Down Under to get together. And they might just get their wish.

One of the main romances during Down Under Season 2 was between Deckhand Culver Bradbury and Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph. The two started getting romantically involved the minute they both got on the boat. But, both of their heads were turned by the replacements of former co-stars fired for sexual misconduct.

Tzarina ended up dating Bosun Joao Franco, and Culver asked Stewardess Jaime Neale to be his girlfriend. Tzarina and Joao ended up having an emotional breakup on-screen, and Jaimee has since posted a photo with a new man on social media.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now that they are both single, it looks like they might be on the path toward reconciliation.

Youtube Culver, Jaimee, and Tzarina from Below Deck Down Under

Are Below Deck Down Under’s Tzarina & Culver back together?

On October 14, Tzarina posted on her Instagram story, dancing with Culver at an event in Florida.

They were joined by Mediterranean’s Bobby Giancola and Below Deck’s Camille Lamb.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The two have always had great chemistry together, so it’s unclear whether or not they are still remaining friends or if they are looking to start their romantic relationship again.

Article continues after ad

If they do, they will be the only couple formed during Season 2 still pursuing each other.

Both reality TV stars constantly post on their social media, so it won’t take fans long to know their status.

Article continues after ad

Tzarina’s relationship with Joao ended in a major fallout, and the crew members threw harsh digs at each other on Instagram. Hopefully, her story with Culver won’t end up that way.

To stay updated on Below Deck Down Under and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.