Below Deck Down Under viewers get the ick after Culver refuses to pay bill

Below Deck Down Under’s Culver Bradbury and his bill fiasco might have just made him the least-favorite crew member.

We are nearing the end of Below Deck Down Under Season 2, and so far, Deckhand Culver Bradbury has not exactly been a fan favorite.

For starters, he’s not doing his job. Bosun João Franco has even called him out for being lazy. When he’s not spending more time with the charter guests than his own duties, he’s involved in a boatmance with Stewardess Jaime Neales, which might already be going downhill.

Needless to say, Culver’s actions this season haven’t struck a positive chord with viewers. And this situation might have put the growing hatred over the top.

What did Below Deck Down Under’s Culver do in Season 2?

In Episode 15, the cast members enjoy a crew night out to get a break and get to know the new Deckhand Luka Brunton more. Everything was going well until the check came.

The crew has a system where one person is responsible for paying the bill. And even though the night fell on Culver’s time, he steadfastly refused to pay. Jaimee eventually had to step in and cover the night, even though it wasn’t her responsibility.

Viewers were outraged by Culver’s cowardly action and discussed it in a Reddit thread.

One fan wrote, “It was really off putting and like almost a bit ick from Culver to avoid pay the crews dinner. He literally hides in a corner until someone else steps in, and comes joining the paying process once it’s done.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “It was so embarrassing just watching it. It was so obvious what he was trying to do and then he tried acting like he didn’t know what was going on. How is this man 30?”

Can Culver win back the audience by the end of Season 2? Only time will tell.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Down Under, make sure to check our page here.