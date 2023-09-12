Chef Tzarina reveals doubts about João as Below Deck romance reaches new level

The romance between Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph and Bosun João Franco in Below Deck Down Under might be coming to an end.

Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under is filled with romance. From Jaimee and Culver becoming boyfriend and girlfriend to even Aesha’s long-term beau having a cameo and surprising her, love is in the air.

One of the most surprising couples to come out of this season is Tzarina and João. João was definitely not a fan-favorite initially, based on his performance during Below Deck Med.

But he has consistently shown that he is a changed man and is now getting cozy with the Season 2 chef.

Tzarina revealed when he first arrived as Luke’s replacement that he treated her best friend wrong and even went as far as to call him a “womanizer.” Now that Tzarina’s getting romantically involved with João, she’s starting to retreat back to her previous statement.

Does Below Deck Down Under’s Tzarina still like João?

In Episode 17, Tzarina and João went on a cute date to address their budding boatmance. However, the romantic moment went south very quickly.

João asked her to name a negative trait about him, and Tzarina answered by saying she thinks he’s fake. She also admitted that she doesn’t know if he’s serious and doesn’t want to get hurt by him.

He didn’t seem to receive her comment well, evident by the fact that he decided not to sleep in her cabin as he did before.

It’s unclear whether or not Tzarina’s statement will cause them to officially end their relationship, or if she will do her best to try and save it. Only time will tell what they decide to do.

