Below Deck fans want Top Chef-style competition for the show’s chefs

Fans of the Below Deck franchise are now campaigning for all of the chefs to face off against each other.

Below Deck fans have been introduced to tons of different crew members over the years, from deckhands like Culver Bradbury to captains like Jason Chambers.

One of the roles that viewers love to see time and time again is the chef. The chef is arguably tasked with the hardest jobs on the yacht. They have to follow allergy restrictions, demand preference sheets, and still deliver a top-tier dining experience while on water.

Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph is currently the only BD chef on the air right now, cooking up food and drama in Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under.

Do Below Deck franchise fans want a chef competition TV show?

On August 31, A Below Deck fan took to Reddit to share their idea of an ultimate BD cook-off with the chefs, including Season 2’s Tzarina.

The Reddit user wrote, “A Top Chef style competition with all our previous chefs. I would love to watch Rachel, Tzarina, Marcos, Ileisha, Ben and even the not so great chefs like Ryan or Leon compete.”

Several people have since shared their agreement for the concept in the thread.

One fan wrote, “I could see it being a hybrid: top chef style kitchen with a cooking station for each person, but it’s a tiny station with only the stuff you would typically find in a galley.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Yes! I’ve tweeted this idea to Bravo and TC producers multiple times over the years. I want this so badly!”

Maybe after all of this fan encouragement, Bravo will make it happen. Only time will tell.

