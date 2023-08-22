Below Deck’s Culver says it’s “not his problem” after ditching chef Tzarina for Jaimee

Culver doesn’t feel all that remorseful over ditching Tzarina for newcomer Jaimee on Below Deck Down Under.

The love triangle between Tzarina, Culver, and Jaimee on Below Deck Down Under just keeps getting messier.

Ever since Culver ditched his budding romance with the head chef for the new stewardess, tension has been brewing and hearts have been shattered. Despite Culver’s callous approach to leaving one woman for another, he seems to show little to no regrets for his actions.

In fact, he’s even saying that Tzarina’s hurt feelings are “not his problem.”

Culver chooses Jaimee over Tzarina in a dramatic turn of events on Below Deck Down Under

Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under has been building up toward the relationship between Chef Tzarina and chief entertainment officer, Culver. Fans highly anticipated the two eventually getting together after frequent scenes on the Bravo series showcasing their flirty banter.

But all hell broke loose when Laura Bileskalne was replaced as second stewardess by Jaimee Neale. As soon as Jaimee boarded the ship, she had her eye on Culver. Despite Tzarina warning Jaimee that Culver was off limits since she liked him first, Jaimee took her chances and pursued him.

Cut to Episode 11, Jaimee and Culver are practically a couple. Of course, this has left Tzarina feeling rejected. But according to Culver’s logic, because he was never committed to Tzarina, he doesn’t feel that bad about pursuing a relationship with Jaimee.

Of course, fans weren’t too happy with his lack of sensitivity and decided to call Culver out on social media.

“Culver is seriously giving me the ick,” one fan wrote on the Below Deck Reddit Thread.

Others have even suggested that he only acted interested in Tzarina for food privileges. “So if Cheffy wasn’t the chef, Culver wouldn’t be apologizing,” another wrote. “He literally just cares about the food, what a jackass.”

Another agreed with this theory, stating, “I am mortified by the fact that Culver just said he would just starve. Shows he only cared about being fed rather than actually caring for Cheffie. What a piece of sh*t.”

Stay tuned for new episodes of Below Deck Down Under on Bravo.