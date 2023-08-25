Below Deck Down Under’s Tzarina wants public apology from Culver amid Jaimee scandal

Tzarina is asking for an apology from Culver following the scandal involving Jaimee on Below Deck Down Under season 2.

Tzarina and Culver developed a strong romantic connection in season 2 of Below Deck Down Under. Due to their excessive flirting, fans couldn’t wait to watch their relationship blossom into something more.

But everything went south for the pair when newcomer Jaimee joined the crew as a second stew. Jaimee developed an immediate interest in Culver very shortly after boarding the yacht. The night Jaimee showed up, she pursued the entertainment coordinator, and he was more than willing to oblige.

Now, Jaimee and Culver are romantically linked, leaving Tzarina feeling blindsided and rejected.

Yet Culver has taken to social media to praise the head chef, claiming he has nothing but love and admiration for her. Despite the heartfelt nature of the post, Chef Tzarina took to the comments to seek out an apology from Culver.

Chef Tzarina asks for an apology from Culver amid drama with Jaimee on Below Deck Down Under

Culver has been criticized by fans of Below Deck Down Under for not showing much remorse amid dumping Tzarina for Jaimee. But it seems as though Culver is hoping to make amends with the chef, taking to social media to post about his appreciation for her.

“Idk but something about that helmet always throws off my center of gravity,” he wrote in the caption of his recent post. “One thing I do know is I never want to hurt anyone’s feelings especially this girl sitting next to me. She’s a great Chef and even better friend. It’s a long season ahead and I have a lot of dishes to wash to make it up to Tzarina so let’s do it.”

Tzarina left a comment on the post, writing, “Just sitting here waiting for my sorry ……….”

Culver responded to Tzarina’s request, saying, “I’m sorry. Oo yea and what’s on the dinner menu tonight?”

The chef left a cheeky response, saying, “It’s always about food.”

Stay tuned for all-new episodes of Below Deck Down Under on Bravo to see what comes of Tzarina and Culver’s relationship.